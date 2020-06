To combat the coronavirus pandemic, face masks of various designs are being given away by activist groups at three North Memphis locations on Saturday, June 13th.The masks — a maximum of 4 per person — are reserved for Memphians on DHS/SNAP/TANF, seniors over 65 and the disabled.Locations and times are:*Harmony Plaza, corner of Frayser Blvd. and Overton Crossing, 10 a.m. - 12 noon*Bickford Community Center, 233 Henry Ave, 12:30-2:30 p.m.*Walmart Parking Lot, 3950 Austin Peay Highway, 3-5 p.m.

