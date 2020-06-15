Business Reopenings Throughout Memphis

The Children’s Museum of Memphis is “re” opening its doors June 16, 2020 - just in time to celebrate its much anticipated 30th anniversary.

June 16, 1990, will forever be a landmark date in the hearts of the visionaries whose dream of a children’s museum in their hometown became a reality when the doors opened for the first time. Over the past thirty years, we have seen our mission come to life in the eyes of children: engaging children in playful learning.

With our recent temporary closing due to the COVID19 pandemic, how remarkable that we find ourselves able to reopen our doors precisely 30 years later to continue celebrating the life of this local institution. We have had the support of the community through every phase of the museum: