Business Reopenings Throughout Memphis

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash
Businesses and organizations throughout Memphis have been announcing reopening plans as Phase II continues.
*Note: Reopening dates are subject to change.
To add your business or organization to this list, please email julia@memphisflyer.com and use this template:
Business/Organization Name –
Street address, website address
Phone number
Additional information
Children's Museum of Memphis
2525 Central Ave.
(901) 458-2678
Civil Axe Throwing
The Children’s Museum of Memphis is “re” opening its doors June 16, 2020 - just in time to celebrate its much anticipated 30th anniversary.
June 16, 1990, will forever be a landmark date in the hearts of the visionaries whose dream of a children’s museum in their hometown became a reality when the doors opened for the first time. Over the past thirty years, we have seen our mission come to life in the eyes of children: engaging children in playful learning.
With our recent temporary closing due to the COVID19 pandemic, how remarkable that we find ourselves able to reopen our doors precisely 30 years later to continue celebrating the life of this local institution. We have had the support of the community through every phase of the museum:
- 1988: Lease the armory for $1 per year from the City of Memphis
- 1990: Grand Opening – 12,000 square foot of exhibit space
- 2001: Grand Opening on Expansion: Additional 8,000 square feet of exhibit space (20,000 sq. ft. total)
- 2013: Grand Opening of H2Oh! Splash Park and Outdoor PlaySpace
- 2017: Grand Opening of the Memphis Grand Carousel & Pavilion
To kick off our yearlong celebration, CMOM is offering a $16 discount on new, renewed and gift memberships from June 1 – June 30. But that’s not all. Expect updates on all planned activities as they approach.
3020 Broad Ave. #1
(901) 501-5855
Online booking only on Sundays through Thursdays. Walk-ins welcome on Fridays and Saturdays.
New Downtown location is due to open in November.
National Civil Rights Museum
450 Mulberry Street
(901) 521-9699
Will reopen June 25th.
Staff and guests will be required to wear masks inside the museum. Masks will be provided for those who arrive without one. Staff will undergo daily temperature checks. Hand sanitizer dispensers and signage and floor markings encouraging social distancing will be posted throughout the museum.
Sprock n' Roll
Initially, museum hours are adjusted to Monday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with Free Period for Tennessee residents from 3 to 6 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum will be remain closed on Tuesdays and temporarily on Sundays. Admission pricing remains the same, and tickets can be purchased at civilrightsmuseum.org starting Monday, June 15 for tickets for June 25 on. Timed ticketing is scheduled every 20 minutes three times each hour to regulate capacity and social distancing. Use of credit or debit cards instead of cash is encouraged in the Museum Store.
The museum initially will maintain 30 percent capacity, with a maximum flow of 25 guests every 20 minutes.
At least for the first few weeks of reopening, guided tours are limited, but guest services and museum overviews will be staged outdoors in the museum courtyard, weather permitting. Staff also will be strategically placed within exhibits for gallery tours and to assists visitors. Hand held receivers on listening posts will be disabled, but content can be heard via speakers.
315 Beale Street, 2166 Central Avenue
901-310-1725
Sprock n' Roll reopened to the public on June 15th. Here are some precautions they'll be taking:
1. Sanitizing bikes before and after each ride
2. Operating private rides only (no mixing different folks)
3. Operating 8 people/bike (as opposed to 16) with staggered seating
4. Offering scenic outdoor stops at murals and parks as opposed to bar stops
5. Have hand sanitizer on board for all passengers
6. Passengers are encouraged to wear a mask, our driver will be required to wear a mask. Their hope will be to open back up to normal capacity and include the pub-crawl once we progress out of Phase III.
Urban Air Adventure Park
704 N Germantown Pkwy, 10337 E Shelby Dr., 6680 Southcrest Pkwy
(901) 334-9993, (901) 850-3317, (662) 351-2141
Urban Air Adventure Parks in Memphis reopens to the public this Saturday, June 20! New safety protocols have been implemented for the health and well-being of guests and employees which is outlined here. Ahead of reopening to the public, Urban Air is offering a free day of fun for all essential workers and families who can fly first in honor of all they have sacrificed in recent months. They simply need to sign up for a two-hour block on Friday, June 19 (from 4-6 p.m., 5-7 p.m., and 6-8 p.m.). Anyone who serves on the frontlines are eligible including, but not limited to, medical professionals, caregivers, first responders, law enforcement personnel, as well as grocery store employees, postal and delivery workers.