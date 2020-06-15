Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, June 15, 2020

New Patient Count Hits Record High

Posted By on Mon, Jun 15, 2020 at 10:27 AM

The Shelby County Health Department recorded a record-high number of virus-positive patients in a single day Sunday with 256 new cases. Previous record days have seen 190 and 192 new patients.

The county's positive rate for COVID-19 rose on test results received Sunday after two days of lower, stable rates at about 7 percent.

The health department reported 1,145 tests were given Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 6,892, up 256 from the previous day. The department reported no new deaths on Sunday. The death toll is now 139 in Shelby County.

screen_shot_2020-06-15_at_10.02.31_am.png

Sunday marked the 100th day of the county's response to the virus. On that day, the number of hospitalizations was 188, according to information obtained by the Memphis Flyer. A source said the figure was "high" but noted it was down from 207 hospitalized patients seen on two days last week. On a few days, there have been as many as 70 in area ICUs.

