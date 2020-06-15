New Patient Count Hits Record High

The Shelby County Health Department recorded a record-high number of virus-positive patients in a single day Sunday with 256 new cases. Previous record days have seen 190 and 192 new patients.The county's positive rate for COVID-19 rose on test results received Sunday after two days of lower, stable rates at about 7 percent.The health department reported 1,145 tests were given Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 6,892, up 256 from the previous day. The department reported no new deaths on Sunday. The death toll is now 139 in Shelby County.Sunday marked the 100th day of the county's response to the virus. On that day, the number of hospitalizations was 188, according to information obtained by the Memphis Flyer. A source said the figure was "high" but noted it was down from 207 hospitalized patients seen on two days last week. On a few days, there have been as many as 70 in area ICUs.