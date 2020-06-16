Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

New Case Total High Again As Total Cases top 7,000

The Shelby County Health Department recorded another day of near-record-high numbers of virus-positive patients in a single day on Monday with 198 new cases. Sunday's number of 256 was the single highest day. Previous record days have seen 190 and 192 new patients.

The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 rose to 7 percent on all test results.

The health department reported 2,091 tests were given Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 7,090, up 198 from the previous day. The department reported no three deaths on Monday. The death toll is now 142 in Shelby County.

screen_shot_2020-06-16_at_10.02.42_am.png

