Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Virus Rate Grows After Phase II of Back to Business

Posted By on Wed, Jun 17, 2020 at 10:34 AM


The average rate of positive coronavirus cases in Shelby County has grown gradually since the beginning of the second phase Back to Business plan that further loosened restrictions on gatherings and some businesses.  

A chart from the Shelby County Health Department shows the positivity rate was at its lowest (4.5 percent) the week before Phase II of Back to Business began on Monday, May 18th. That average grew in the four weeks following: 5.6 percent, 6.8 percent, 7.8 percent, to 9.1 percent. For this, and other reasons, county officials stalled the plan to further re-open the area's economy on Monday.

Test results reported Tuesday showed 146 new cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County. The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 rose to 7.1 percent on all test results.

The health department reported 1,336 tests were given Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 7,224. The department reported four deaths on Tuesday. The death toll is now 146 in Shelby County.

screen_shot_2020-06-17_at_10.03.09_am.png
screen_shot_2020-06-17_at_10.02.37_am.png

