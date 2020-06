Test results reported Wednesday showed 76 new cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County. The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 remains at 7.1 percent on all test results.The health department reported 1,153 tests were given Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 7,320. The department reported five deaths on Wednesday. The death toll is now 151 in Shelby County.

