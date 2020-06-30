Germantown on Viral Video: 'Our Community Is For Everyone'

The City of Germantown is aware of a video circulating the internet involving a resident and another individual. See the link below for our official statement on the matter. https://t.co/513wIYgMbD — City of Germantown (@germantowntenn) June 29, 2020

"We also want to be clear — our community is for everyone. You are welcome. You are safe.The city of Germantown takes pride in the diversity of our community. The way we conduct ourselves professionally and personally means we carry out our duties ethically and with compassion toward the community that we serve."We treat all people equitably regardless of background, race, religion, political views, or orientation. We expect human decency. Our workforce is built upon a foundation of positive relationships and mutual trust. There is no room for racism and no room for personal violence in our community."Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo said, "The voice of one individual does not represent the voices of the more than 40,000 people who call Germantown their home Our community values a culture of excellence and kindness, and this incident does not reflect who we are as a community."