Germantown on Viral Video: 'Our Community Is For Everyone'

Meet Lloyd Crawford. Lloyd has a problem with taxpayers exercising their 1A rights in Germantown. He drove by twice, yelling obscenities & threats. Then this. #blacklivesmatter— eddie. 🌹 (@edwardnelson4tn) June 27, 2020
Lloyd is a partner @ FCGTN
9040 Garden Arbor Dr, Ste 206
Germantown
9013092684
Lcrawford@fcgtn.com pic.twitter.com/wGGfHeAuYU
Protesters moved from Lloyd Crawford’s office to his home. Someone is inside peeking out the window pic.twitter.com/AYJHlSWrog— Jeni DiPrizio (@local24jeni) June 29, 2020
The City of Germantown is aware of a video circulating the internet involving a resident and another individual. See the link below for our official statement on the matter. https://t.co/513wIYgMbD— City of Germantown (@germantowntenn) June 29, 2020
