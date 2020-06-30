Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Germantown on Viral Video: 'Our Community Is For Everyone'

Posted By on Tue, Jun 30, 2020 at 10:46 AM


Germantown officials issued an official statement on a viral video that sparked protests in the Memphis suburb Monday.

Protestors showed up at the home and workplace of resident Lloyd Crawford, a man caught in the video telling a man holding a Black Lives Matter poster he was not welcome in the city.


Germantown's statement began with a nod to the Constitution's First Amendment, noting its rights "are protected and respected by the City of Germantown."

"We also want to be clear — our community is for everyone. You are welcome. You are safe.

The city of Germantown takes pride in the diversity of our community. The way we conduct ourselves professionally and personally means we carry out our duties ethically and with compassion toward the community that we serve.


"We treat all people equitably regardless of background, race, religion, political views, or orientation. We expect human decency. Our workforce is built upon a foundation of positive relationships and mutual trust. There is no room for racism and no room for personal violence in our community."

Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo said, "The voice of one individual does not represent the voices of the more than 40,000 people who call Germantown their home Our community values a culture of excellence and kindness, and this incident does not reflect who we are as a community."

