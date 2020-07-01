Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Brooks Has Limited Opening Today, to General Public on July 15th

Posted By on Wed, Jul 1, 2020 at 8:48 AM

The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art is reopening on July 1st, first to Brooks members and first responders. It opens to the general public on Wednesday, July 15th.

During July, admission will be pay-what-you-can, and day tickets can be purchased at brooksmuseum.org. Reservations are encouraged.
click to enlarge Dana Claxton, Headdress - COURTESY MEMPHIS BROOKS MUSEUM OF ART AND CRYSTAL BRIDGES MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART
  • Courtesy Memphis Brooks Museum of Art and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
  • Dana Claxton, Headdress

Some permanent collection galleries will remain closed, but an exhibition that was up when the pandemic forced the museum to close has been extended. "Native Voices, 1950s to Now: Art for a New Understanding," which was organized by Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, will be on display through September 27th. It had originally been set to close on May 17th.

"We had a phenomenal opening [of the Native Voices show in February] with great buzz," says Emily Ballew Neff, executive director of the Brooks. "This was something that we were doing to support the Memphis bicentennial by focusing on indigenous heritage and culture of exactly where we stand."

At this juncture, the museum store, Café Brooks, and Inside Art, the museum’s interactive gallery, will remain closed until further notice. Protective face coverings will be required for ages two and older. Visitors must bring their own face coverings. All museum staff will be screened for temperature with a no-contact thermometer upon entering the building. For more information, go here.

