New Virus Cases Swell by 394

Test results reported Wednesday morning showed 394 new cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County, nearly 100 more positive tests than were reported Wednesday morning. The latest data available shows 10.3 percent of all tests were positive for the week of June 14th. The positivity rate has grown steadily since the 4 percent rate recorded for the week of May 4th, just as the county's economy began to re-open.
Since yesterday's report, 3,164 virus tests were given in Shelby County. The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 rose slightly for the fourth day in a row to 8 percent on all test results.
The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 10,602. No new deaths were recorded. The death toll remains at 192 in Shelby County.
A new tool
from the Harvard Global Health Institute offers a COVID risk map. It shows if a county or state is on the green, yellow, orange or red risk level, based on the number of new daily cases. The framework then delivers broad guidance on the intensity of control efforts needed based on these COVID risk levels.
click to enlarge
Harvard Global Health Institute
A new tool from the Harvard Global Health Institute shows how COVID-19 cases are dispersed throughout Tennessee.
Davidson County, for example, has hit a tipping point, according to the map, and requires stay-at-home orders. Shelby County is in the orange zone, which means leaders here need to either implement stay-at-home orders or do rigorous testing and contact tracing.
The figures for the map come from a variety of sources like the World Health Organization and Bing's COVID Tracker. However, the figures — at least for Shelby County — were a few days old as of Thursday morning.