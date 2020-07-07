Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

New Virus Cases Rise By 146

Posted By on Tue, Jul 7, 2020 at 10:33 AM



Test results reported Monday morning showed 146 new cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County, lower than the 190 new cases reported Monday.

The latest weekly data available shows 10.3 percent of all tests were positive for the week of June 14th. The positivity rate has grown steadily since the 4 percent rate recorded for the week of May 4th, just as the county's economy began to reopen.

The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 has rose steadily last week to 8.5 percent on all test results. The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 12,165. The death toll in Shelby County is 200.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-07-07_at_10.06.01_am.png

