Thursday, July 9, 2020

Kickstarter for My Fake Band Ends in Two Weeks

Posted By on Thu, Jul 9, 2020 at 12:00 PM

Two brothers — James and Jesse Hermann of the Never Played Out games company — launched their Kickstarter campaign for My Fake Band, the company’s first satirical game, on June 23rd. The campaign has two weeks left before it closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

click to enlarge cards.gif

Jesse says the idea for My Fake Band had a long gestation period. He and his brother would amuse themselves “over the years, coming up with ridiculous band names.”


click to enlarge The Hermann brothers
  • The Hermann brothers

Ridiculous band names became a central feature of My Fake Band, in which there are two decks — the fake band deck and the genre deck. A card from each deck is paired together, and then players get to add their input. “So everybody who’s playing would write down what they think the hit single would be,” Jesse explains. The reader — or founding member — then tries to match the single to the person who wrote it.


The Hermann brothers have a long relationship with music as well. “I have been in and out of bands from high school on,” Jesse says. “In college I was in a band called Baked Potatoes.”


Besides My Fake Band, NPO has two other games in the works. For now, though, the focus is on My Fake Band. Incentives for the Kickstarter backers include a NSFW (not safe for work) booster pack, and of course, backers will receive a copy of My Fake Band.


As of press, the Kickstarter campaign is at $3,486 of the $10,000 goal.

