Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, July 9, 2020

RiverArtsFest Cancels This Year's Event

Posted By on Thu, Jul 9, 2020 at 3:30 PM

The 2020 RiverArtsFest, which was scheduled for October 24-25 in downtown Memphis, has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.  

 

click to enlarge raf_hz_logo.jpg

Bonnie Thornton, festival director, says the event relies on regional and national travel of more than 180 artists and the attendance of more than 20,000 people. "We are confident this is the best decision to ensure the safety of our artists, our volunteers, our sponsors and our community during this uncertain time,” she says.
 

“As a year-round, non-profit, volunteer-run organization with a mission to provide access to art experiences and support arts education in Memphis, RiverArtsFest is initiating and exploring a number of options to support local artists and the community throughout the rest of 2020,” Thornton added.

 

The board already is planning the 15th Anniversary RiverArtsFest, scheduled for October 23-24, 2021.

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Head of Memphis Restaurant Association Urges, Businesses, Patrons to ‘Do Their Part’
Capitol Commission Votes to Remove Forrest Bust
Memphis Made Feature Film Lights, Camera, Bullshit Debuts on Amazon Prime Video
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, July 9-15
Whoa, Nelly!
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation