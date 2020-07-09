RiverArtsFest Cancels This Year's Event

The 2020 RiverArtsFest, which was scheduled for October 24-25 in downtown Memphis, has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

click to enlarge

Bonnie Thornton, festival director, says the event relies on regional and national travel of more than 180 artists and the attendance of more than 20,000 people. "We are confident this is the best decision to ensure the safety of our artists, our volunteers, our sponsors and our community during this uncertain time,” she says.



“As a year-round, non-profit, volunteer-run organization with a mission to provide access to art experiences and support arts education in Memphis, RiverArtsFest is initiating and exploring a number of options to support local artists and the community throughout the rest of 2020,” Thornton added.

The board already is planning the 15th Anniversary RiverArtsFest, scheduled for October 23-24, 2021.