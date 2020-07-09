Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, July 9, 2020

Virus Cases Rise by 306

Test results reported Wednesday morning showed 306 new cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County, up slightly from the 302 cases reported Wednesday morning.

The latest weekly data available shows 12.5 percent of all tests were positive for the week of June 21st, an increase over the 10.3 percent of positive test reported the week before. The weekly average positivity rate has grown steadily since the 4 percent rate recorded for the week of May 4th, just as the county's economy began to reopen.

The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 remained steady Thursday at 8.6 percent on all test results reported since the virus arrived here in March. The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 12,773. The death toll rose by six on Thursday in Shelby County and now stands at 208.
