New Virus Cases Spike to Record 700 Reported on Single Day

Shelby County added 700 new cases of COVID-19 on test results reported Monday. The figure is the highest ever recorded in a single day here.However, the number is not the number of new cases on tests given yesterday. The new cases count is likely a result in backlogs of tests at multiple labs from multiple days all reported at the same time.The latest weekly data available shows 14.2 percent of all tests were positive for the week of June 28th, an increase over the 12.4 percent of positive test reported the week before. The weekly average positivity rate has grown steadily since the 4 percent rate recorded for the week of May 4th, just as the county's economy began to reopen.The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 rose again to 9 percent on all test results reported since the virus arrived here in March. The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 14,555. The death toll rose by one Tuesday in Shelby County and now stands at 223.