Cooper-Young Festival Canceled

The 2020 Cooper-Young Festival has been canceled on COVID-19 concerns.The Cooper Young Business Association (CYBA) board voted recently to cancel what would have been the 33rd annual event. The event had been moved earlier in the year to October 31st. It was canceled completely as "the health and safety of our festival community and Memphis residents is and has always been paramount to us.""We will truly miss seeing everyone and hope to have you with us on Saturday, September 11, 2021 for a large festival celebration of renewed global health and prosperity," reads a CYBA statement. "Until then, please take care and support local. Small Memphis businesses need your support now more than ever."