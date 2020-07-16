Graceland Announces Plans for Modified Elvis Week

In response to the ongoing coronavirus health crisis, Elvis Presley’s Graceland announced in a press release Thursday July 17th, that they would “significantly modify” Elvis Week 2020.
Held annually in August, Elvis Week commemorates the legacy of the King of Rock-and-Roll, drawing tourists to Memphis from across the globe. The week-long celebration culminates with the Candlelight Vigil, on the anniversary of the eve of Presley’s death on August 16, 1977. “The Candlelight Vigil on August 15 will be more limited than in past years, and will require free advanced reservations, but the longstanding tradition will carry on with a socially distanced fan procession to the Meditation Garden,” the statement reads.
Other modifications to the Elvis Week itinerary include “eliminating any potential high-risk activity” such as live performances or group parties, and the introduction of the first-ever Virtual Elvis Week, with attendees able to access a closed Facebook group for livestreams of Elvis Week 2020 content as well as curated archival content from previous Elvis Weeks.
More information can be found at graceland.com
