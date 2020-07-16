Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, July 16, 2020

Graceland Announces Plans for Modified Elvis Week

Posted By on Thu, Jul 16, 2020 at 12:35 PM

In response to the ongoing coronavirus health crisis, Elvis Presley’s Graceland announced in a press release Thursday July 17th, that they would “significantly modify” Elvis Week 2020.
click to enlarge elvisweek2020.jpg
Held annually in August, Elvis Week commemorates the legacy of the King of Rock-and-Roll, drawing tourists to Memphis from across the globe. The week-long celebration culminates with the Candlelight Vigil, on the anniversary of the eve of Presley’s death on August 16, 1977. “The Candlelight Vigil on August 15 will be more limited than in past years, and will require free advanced reservations, but the longstanding tradition will carry on with a socially distanced fan procession to the Meditation Garden,” the statement reads.

Other modifications to the Elvis Week itinerary include “eliminating any potential high-risk activity” such as live performances or group parties, and the introduction of the first-ever Virtual Elvis Week, with attendees able to access a closed Facebook group for livestreams of Elvis Week 2020 content as well as curated archival content from previous Elvis Weeks.

More information can be found at graceland.com.

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, July 16-22
Close the Bars! Open the Schools!
Another “Bogus Ballot”
Bluff City Greens Brings Groceries to Your Door
Rocking the Boat: Memphis Musicians Speak Truth to Power
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation