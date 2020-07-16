Positivity Rate Continues Steady Climb as New Cases Surge

click to enlarge

Shelby County added 466 new cases of COVID-19 on test results reported Tuesday.The number is not the number of new cases on tests given yesterday. Tests results are now rarely returned within 24 hours and can take up to eight or more days. The new-case count comes from numerous tests over numerous days from numerous laboratories.The latest weekly data available shows 14.2 percent of all tests were positive for the week of June 28th, an increase over the 12.4 percent of positive test reported the week before. The weekly average positivity rate has grown steadily since the 4 percent rate recorded for the week of May 4th, just as the county's economy began to reopen.The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 rose again (on what is now a near-daily climb) to 9.2 percent on all test results reported since the virus arrived here in March. The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 15,270. The death toll rose by four Wednesday in Shelby County and now stands at 233.