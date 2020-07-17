New Virus Cases Rise by 408

click to enlarge

Shelby County added 408 new cases of COVID-19 on test results reported Thursday.The number is not the number of new cases on tests given yesterday. Tests results are now rarely returned within 24 hours and can take up to eight or more days. The new-case count comes from numerous tests over numerous days from numerous laboratories.The latest weekly data available shows 14.7 percent of all tests were positive for the week of July 5th, a slight increase over the 14.2 percent of positive tests reported the week before. The weekly average positivity rate has grown steadily since the 4 percent rate recorded for the week of May 4th, just as the county's economy began to reopen.The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 rose again (on what is now a near-daily climb) to 9.3 percent on all test results reported since the virus arrived here in March.The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 15,678. No new deaths were reported Thursday. The death toll in Shelby County stands at 233.