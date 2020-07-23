Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, July 23, 2020

Current Known Virus Cases Fall Below 5,000

Posted By on Thu, Jul 23, 2020 at 10:48 AM


* as of July 22nd

Shelby County added 429 new cases of COVID-19 on test results reported since Wednesday morning.

The number is not the number of new cases on tests given yesterday. Tests results are now rarely returned within 24 hours and can take up to eight or more days. The new-case count comes from numerous tests over numerous days from numerous laboratories.

The latest weekly data available shows 15.2 percent of all tests were positive for the week of July 5th, a slight increase over the 14.2 percent of positive tests reported the week before. The weekly average positivity rate has grown steadily since the 4 percent rate recorded for the week of May 4th, just as the county's economy began to reopen.

The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 was 9.7 percent Wednesday, according to the latest information, on all test results reported since the virus arrived here in March.

The seven-day rolling average of daily tests rose to 15 percent on July 9th, according to the latest data. That figure was 15.7 percent on July 16th.

The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 17,255. No new deaths were reported from Monday morning. The death toll rose by five in Shelby County and now stands at 256.

The total of known COVID-19 cases now diagnosed in Shelby County is 4,993. The figure is 28.2 percent of all virus cases recorded in Shelby county since March. However, there are 7,782 contacts now in quarantine.

click to enlarge image002.png
click to enlarge image003.jpg
image009.png
click to enlarge image010.png
click to enlarge image011.png
click to enlarge image013.png
image015.png
click to enlarge image016.png
image019.png
image020.png
image023.png
 
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-07-23_at_10.30.52_am.png

