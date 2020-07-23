Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, July 23, 2020

Riverside Drive to Reopen August 3rd

Posted By on Thu, Jul 23, 2020 at 9:31 AM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps

Riverside Drive will reopen to vehicles on Monday, August 3rd but will close again on weekends, according to the Mississippi River Parks Partnership (MRPP).

In a Thursday morning email, the MRPP said the street will close each Friday at 6 p.m. and open again at 6 a.m. on Monday mornings "to allow people to use the street and park safely." The Tom Lee Park parking lot will remain closed.

The MRPP said it regularly counts visitors to the parks it manages and takes note of their activities. During the coronavirus pandemic, more people have been using the riverfront parks and using Riverside Drive "to spread out across Tom Lee Park and onto the street."

"An analysis of interviews with park visitors over the past couple of months shows that 'peace,' 'safe,' and 'convenient' are overwhelmingly used to describe the atmosphere and nature of Tom Lee Park with Riverside Drive closed to vehicles," reads the statement. "The partnership will continue our work with Mayor Jim Strickland, Memphis Police Department, and city engineering to find ways to continue to deliver this atmosphere even as cars and motorcycles return to Riverside Drive."

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Circuit Playhouse, POTS Move Season Opening to November
The Pot is Bubbling
Chef Justin Hughes Offers His Creations Via The Wooden Toothpick
Land of the Pure
Another Election!
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation