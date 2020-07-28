Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Amazon Posts 500 New Jobs for Olive Branch Center

Posted By on Tue, Jul 28, 2020 at 12:01 PM

Need a job? Amazon has 500 of them.

The retail giant posted the jobs for its new, 1-million-square-foot fulfillment center in Olive Branch on Tuesday, July 28th.

The full-time jobs start at $15 per hour. They also come with a benefits package that includes health, vision, and dental insurance, a 401(k) with a 50 percent company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, and Amazon’s career program that pre-pays 95 percent of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.

The fulfillment center will be located at 11505 Progress Way in Olive Branch. Workers there will pick, pack, and ship large customer items, like sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles, and larger household goods.

Job candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered. Learn more here. Or, sign up for text alerts by texting PITNOW to 77088.

