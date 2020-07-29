Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Total Virus Cases Top 20,000

Posted By on Wed, Jul 29, 2020 at 10:33 AM

* as of Tuesday, July 28th

Shelby County added 362 new cases of COVID-19 on test results reported since Tuesday morning.

The number is not the number of new cases on tests given yesterday. Tests results are now rarely returned within 24 hours and can take up to eight or more days. The new-case count comes from numerous tests over numerous days from numerous laboratories.

The latest weekly data available shows 16.2 percent of all tests were positive for the week of July 12th, a slight increase over the 15.3 percent of positive tests reported the week before. The weekly average positivity rate has grown steadily since the 4 percent rate recorded for the week of May 4th, just as the county's economy began to reopen.

The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 was 10.1 percent on Tuesday, according to the latest figures from the Shelby County Health Department, on all test results reported since the virus arrived here in March.

The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 20,056. Five new deaths were reported since Tuesday morning. The death toll in Shelby County now stands at 268.

The total of known COVID-19 cases now diagnosed in Shelby County is 5,402. The figure is 27 percent of all virus cases recorded in Shelby county since March. However, there are 7,973 contacts now in quarantine.

click to enlarge image002.png
click to enlarge image003.jpg
image009.png
image007.png
image006.png

