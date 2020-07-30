Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, July 30, 2020

Weekly Positivity Rate Falls For First Time Since May

Posted By on Thu, Jul 30, 2020 at 10:26 AM

* as of Wednesday, July 29th

Shelby County added 362 new cases of COVID-19 on test results reported since Tuesday morning.

The number is not the number of new cases on tests given yesterday. Tests results are now rarely returned within 24 hours and can take up to eight or more days. The new-case count comes from numerous tests over numerous days from numerous laboratories.

The latest weekly data available shows 14.1 percent of all tests were positive for the week of July 19th. The figure is down from the 16.2 percent rate recorded for the week of July 12th. It marks the first decrease in the weekly positivity rate rate since the 4 percent rate recorded for the week of May 4th, just as the county's economy began to reopen.

The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 was 10.2 percent on Wednesday, according to the latest figures from the Shelby County Health Department, on all test results reported since the virus arrived here in March.

The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 20,238. Five new deaths were reported since Wednesday morning. The death toll in Shelby County now stands at 273. The total of known COVID-19 cases now diagnosed in Shelby County is 5,205. The figure is 25 percent of all virus cases recorded in Shelby county since March. However, there are 7,987 contacts now in quarantine.
click to enlarge image010.png
click to enlarge image003.jpg
click to enlarge image002.png
image009.png
image011.png
image012.png
click to enlarge image013.png
click to enlarge image014.png
click to enlarge image016.png
click to enlarge image017.png
click to enlarge image018.png
image019.png
image020.png
click to enlarge image021.png
click to enlarge image022.png

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Federal Legislation Would Ban Greyhound Racing Nationwide
Irony Week
Stax Music Academy to “Pump It Up” with Elvis Costello to Keep Music Flowing
Marinated to the Bone: Peggy’s Healthy Home Cooking
Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets: An Ode to a Vanishing Dive Bar
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation