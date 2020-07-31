Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, July 31, 2020

New Virus Cases Rise By 415

* as of Thursday, July 30th

Shelby County added 415 new cases of COVID-19 on test results reported since Thursday morning.

The number is not the number of new cases on tests given yesterday. Tests results are now rarely returned within 24 hours and can take up to eight or more days. The new-case count comes from numerous tests over numerous days from numerous laboratories.

The latest weekly data available shows 15 percent of all tests were positive for the week of July 19th. The figure is down from the 16.2 percent rate recorded for the week of July 12th. It marks the first decrease in the weekly positivity rate rate since the 4 percent rate recorded for the week of May 4th, just as the county's economy began to reopen.

The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 was 10.3 percent on Thursday, according to the latest figures from the Shelby County Health Department, on all test results reported since the virus arrived here in March.

The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 20,797. Two new deaths were reported since Thursday morning. The death toll in Shelby County now stands at 275.

The total of known COVID-19 cases now diagnosed in Shelby County is 5,176. The figure is just lower than 25 percent of all virus cases recorded in Shelby county since March. There are 8,164 contacts now in quarantine.

click to enlarge image024.png
click to enlarge image025.jpg
image031.png
click to enlarge image026.png

