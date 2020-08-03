Health Department Cites 258 New COVID Cases

click to enlarge

The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) reported 258 new COVID cases on Monday, bringing the county's total cases to 21,913. There were 2,258 tests given, putting the positivity rate at 11.4 percent for the day.There was some mildly encouraging news: The 7-day average of new cases per day was 392, down from 413 per day for the prior week.In other data, released on Sunday, SCHD said 12 percent of Memphis-area acute care hospital beds were available and 12 percent of intensive care units were available.There have been 284 reported COVID-19 deaths in the county as of Monday.