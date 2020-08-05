Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

SCHD Reports 194 New COVID-19 cases, 7 New Deaths

Posted By on Wed, Aug 5, 2020 at 11:30 AM

As of Wednesday, August 5th, the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) reported 194 new COVID-19 cases. That brings the county’s total number of confirmed and probable cases up to 22,317. The most recent 7-day rolling positivity rate data (from July 30th) puts the positivity rate at 10.6 percent, with a 7-day moving average of 239 cases. *New case counts in each SCHD graph usually lag by four to five days.

The overall positivity rate of Shelby County, however, now stands at 10.6 percent. To date, the county has performed 210,903 tests. There are currently 4,758 active COVID-19 cases.

SCHD also reported seven new deaths, bringing the number of fatal cases up to 293.

Below is case demographic data provided by SCHD.

SHELBY COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT COVID-19 RESOURCE CENTER
  • Shelby County Health Department COVID-19 Resource Center
SHELBY COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT COVID-19 RESOURCE CENTER
  • Shelby County Health Department COVID-19 Resource Center
SHELBY COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT COVID-19 RESOURCE CENTER
  • Shelby County Health Department COVID-19 Resource Center
SHELBY COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT COVID-19 RESOURCE CENTER
  • Shelby County Health Department COVID-19 Resource Center

