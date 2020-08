As of Thursday, August 6th, the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) reported 235 new COVID-19 cases. That brings the county’s total number of confirmed and probable cases up to 22,552. The most recent 7-day rolling positivity rate data (from July 31st) puts the positivity rate at 15.2 percent, with a 7-day moving average of 228 cases. *New case counts in each SCHD graph usually lag by four to five days.The overall positivity rate of Shelby County, however, now stands at 10.6 percent. To date, the county has performed 212,246 tests. There are currently 4,458 active COVID-19 cases, and 17,797 cases are reported as recovered.SCHD also reported four new deaths, bringing the number of fatal cases up to 297.