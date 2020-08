As of Friday, August 7th, the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) reported 264 new COVID-19 cases. (Monday's total new case count was 258; Tuesday's was 207; Wednesday's, 197; and Thursday's, 235). That brings the county’s total number of confirmed and probable cases up to 22,816. The most recent 7-day rolling positivity rate data (from August 1st) puts the positivity rate around 16 percent. *New case counts in each SCHD graph usually lag by four to five days.The overall positivity rate of Shelby County, however, now stands at 10.7 percent. To date, the county has performed 213,906 tests. There are currently 4,335 active COVID-19 cases, and 18,182 cases are reported as recovered.SCHD also reported two new deaths, bringing the number of fatal cases up to 299.