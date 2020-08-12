New Virus Cases Rise by 119

click to enlarge click to enlarge click to enlarge click to enlarge click to enlarge click to enlarge

Shelby County added 119 new cases of COVID-19 on test results reported since Tuesday morning, the lowest number of new cases reported recently.The number is not the number of new cases on tests given yesterday. Tests results are now rarely returned within 24 hours. The new-case count comes from numerous tests over numerous days from numerous laboratories.The latest weekly data available shows 15.3 percent of all tests were positive for the week of July 26th. The figure is down from the 15.8 percent rate recorded for the week of July 19th. It marks the second decrease in the weekly positivity rate rate since the 4 percent rate recorded for the week of May 4th, just as the county's economy began to reopen.The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 was 10.8 percent on Wednesday, according to the latest figures from the Shelby County Health Department. The figure is the average of all positive tests from all test results reported since the virus arrived here in March.The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 24,176. Five new deaths were reported since Tuesday morning. The death toll in Shelby County now stands at 313.The total of known COVID-19 cases now diagnosed in Shelby County is 4,128, down from the 4,410 cases that are active Tuesday. The figure is about 17.1 percent of all virus cases recorded in Shelby county since March. There are now more than 9,000 contacts now in quarantine.