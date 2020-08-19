New Virus Cases Rise By 143

click to enlarge

Shelby County added 143 new cases of COVID-19 on test results reported since Tuesday morning.The number is not the number of new cases on tests given yesterday. Tests results are not always returned within 24 hours. The new-case count comes from numerous tests over numerous days from numerous laboratories.The latest weekly data available shows 13.2 percent of all tests were positive for the week of August 2nd. The figure is down from the 15.3 percent rate recorded for the week of July 26th. It marked the third decrease straight decline in the weekly positivity rate rate since the 4 percent rate recorded for the week of May 4th, just as the county's economy began to reopen.The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 was 10.9 percent on Tuesday, according to the latest figures we could get from the Shelby County Health Department. The figure is the average of all positive tests from all test results reported since the virus arrived here in March.The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 25,507. Five new deaths were reported since Tuesday morning. The death toll in Shelby County now stands at 339The total of known COVID-19 cases now diagnosed in Shelby County is 3,587. The figure is 14.1 percent of all virus cases recorded in Shelby county since March. There are now 9,682 contacts now in quarantine.