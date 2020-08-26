Memphis Flyer Seeks News Reporter

click to enlarge Unsplash

click to enlarge

Theis a locally owned and operated alternative newsweekly now in its fourthdecade of asking questions, sharing stories, and keeping our community informed.Theseeks a curious and focused journalist who aims to make Memphis a better place. The reporter will conduct research, interview sources, and write engaging stories to inform, captivate, and grow our audience in the’s weekly print publication and on its daily website. Thesuccessful candidate is self-motivated, a clear communicator, and dedicated to producing high-quality, original, local journalism.• Staying up-to-date on current events in Memphis to predict and cover rising news storiesCollecting, verifying, and analyzing newsworthy information through strong digital searches and a basic understanding of public records• Strong writing skills and the ability to convey clear, concise information to thereadership• Keeping an open mind to tell stories you won’t find in other Memphis media• Understanding of basic AP Style and the ability to adapt to thestyle guide• Interacting professionally, building a network of sources within the community, andconducting thoughtful, direct interviews• Shooting digital photos and videos on a smartphone• Meeting weekly and daily story deadlines• Evaluating leads• Pitching story ideas to editors• Revising and editing work for editorial approval• Collaborating with other reporters, editors, and production staff• Taking photographs and recording video and audio• Analyzing facts and information to determine the most effective way to tell a story• Abiding by journalistic ethics• A creative and inquiring mind• The ability to gather, write, and edit news• Knowledge of current affairs in Memphis and of the Memphis media landscape• Computer proficiency (word processing, web search, database search, photo and filemanagement)• Excellent communication and active listening skills• Integrity, morality, and grit• Bachelor’s degree or higher• 1-2 years relevant experienceAll qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.People of color, women, LGBTQ candidates, and others from groups underrepresented in the publishing community are strongly encouraged to apply.To apply, please send a letter of introduction, resume, portfolio (links to digital stories are fine), and 2-3 references to hr@contemporary-media.com. No phone calls, please.