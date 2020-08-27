Hurricane Laura Promises Wet, Windy Weather Ahead

The National Weather Service at Memphis predicts "business will certainly pick up" around here as soon as Hurricane Laura moves across the Mid-South this afternoon.Get your umbrellas, folks.What can we expect? Check out this two-hour (two-hour!) YouTube video of Laura near Lake Charles.But if you want the real weather report, take it from Louisiana's Ernest Washington.

Business will certainly pick up across the area starting later this afternoon/eve thanks to Hurricane Laura. Laura will continue weaken & move north through the day. We will have impacts from Laura across the Mid South through at least Saturday afternoon. #arwx #mswx #tnwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/WyeOdOjO4u

