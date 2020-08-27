Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, August 27, 2020

Hurricane Laura Promises Wet, Windy Weather Ahead

Posted By on Thu, Aug 27, 2020 at 10:25 AM

click to enlarge NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
  • National Weather Service

The National Weather Service at Memphis predicts "business will certainly pick up" around here as soon as Hurricane Laura moves across the Mid-South this afternoon.

Get your umbrellas, folks.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-08-27_at_10.01.24_am.png

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-08-27_at_10.01.34_am.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-08-27_at_10.01.58_am.png

What can we expect? Check out this two-hour (two-hour!) YouTube video of Laura near Lake Charles.

Live Youtube Stream from Lake Charles from r/NewOrleans

But if you want the real weather report, take it from Louisiana's Ernest Washington.

Ernest Washington here with the Real God Damn Weather Report from r/Louisiana

