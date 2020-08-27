Hurricane Laura Promises Wet, Windy Weather Ahead

Seeing any clouds outside? That's from #HurricaneLaura live 🌀#tnwx #arwx #mswx #mowx pic.twitter.com/G6svSvXK7w— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) August 27, 2020
Business will certainly pick up across the area starting later this afternoon/eve thanks to Hurricane Laura. Laura will continue weaken & move north through the day. We will have impacts from Laura across the Mid South through at least Saturday afternoon. #arwx #mswx #tnwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/WyeOdOjO4u— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) August 27, 2020
Live Youtube Stream from Lake Charles from r/NewOrleans
Ernest Washington here with the Real God Damn Weather Report from r/Louisiana
