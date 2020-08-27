Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, August 27, 2020

TVA Approves $200M Pandemic Credit for Utilities

Posted By on Thu, Aug 27, 2020 at 12:08 PM

click to enlarge TVA's natural-gas-fueled Combined Cycle Plant in Memphis - TVA
  • TVA
  • TVA's natural-gas-fueled Combined Cycle Plant in Memphis

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) board approved $200 million Thursday for credits to local utilities, which would include Memphis Light, Gas & Water (MLGW).

TVA will give utilities a 2.5 percent base rate credit, beginning in October. That money can be used “to allow each recipient the flexibility to apply the savings in the best way possible to invest in their communities and support those they serve.” The credit will remain in place until December 2020, the end of TVA’s fiscal year.

“The continued impact of this pandemic on our communities is unprecedented and creates continued economic uncertainty,” said Jeff Lyash, TVA president and CEO. “Because of the TVA team’s strong operational and financial performance under challenging circumstances this past year, we have an opportunity and responsibility to use TVA’s resources and expertise to provide continued support for customers, businesses and communities.”

“Our financial results remain strong and we are in a good position to do the right thing for our customers, providing people with the help they need when they need it most, while we continue to deliver our mission of service.”

TVA said, with the credit, industrial and commercial power rates will be lower than they were a decade ago.

TVA saw a 5-percent dip in power sales in its third quarter, compared to the same time last year. But operation costs, fuels costs, and maintenance expenses were lower, too.

“Despite the pandemic, the TVA team’s success at reducing debt and holding the line on operating and maintenance budgets have us at or ahead of plan, which results in no base rate increase in (fiscal year 2021) and none anticipated through the end of (fiscal year 2030),” said John Thomas, TVA’s chief financial officer.

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, August 27-September 2
Winter is Coming
Two Conventions: Democrats Point With Pride; GOP Raises Alarms
“We Buy Houses.” What's Behind All Those Phone Calls?
The Revenant: Stephen Graham Jones’ The Only Good Indians
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation