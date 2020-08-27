Weekly Positive Rate Falls for Fifth Straight Week

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Shelby County added 247 new cases of COVID-19 on test results reported since Wednesday morning.The number is not the number of new cases on tests given yesterday. Tests results are not always returned within 24 hours. The new case count comes from numerous tests over numerous days from numerous laboratories.The latest weekly data available shows 11.3 percent of all tests were positive for the week of August 16th. The figure is down slightly from the 11.6 percent rate recorded for the week of August 9th. It marked the fifth straight decline in the weekly positivity rate since mid-July.The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 was 10.8 percent on Wednesday. The number is the average of all positive tests from all test results reported since the virus arrived here in March.The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 26,903. Three new deaths were reported since Wednesday morning. The death toll in Shelby County now stands at 370.The total of known COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Shelby County was 2,969. The number is 11 percent of all virus cases recorded in Shelby county since March. There were 10,357 contacts in quarantine as of Thursday, the same number as Wednesday.