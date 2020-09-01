Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Christ Community Health Services Moves COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Site

Monday, Christ Community Health Services announced that it would be moving its drive-through COVID-19 testing sites to expand their access to testing services.

As of Monday, August 31st, all drive-through testing is being done at 1720 RSK Commercial Cove. Testing will continue to take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Chief nursing and quality officer Shayla Williamson says the move will allow for more testing to be done.

“The move allows us to increase our ability to test up to 500 individuals daily. We are encouraging people to pre-register to help speed the testing process,” she says. “Those wishing to be tested are asked to text: Test2020 to 91999 or call Christ Community at 901-842-3160. The Lamar site will allow for limited testing of individuals who have not pre-registered."

Christ Church began testing in early March and has tested over 20,000 individuals with drive through testing at their Third Street and Hickory Hills locations.

