Friday, September 4, 2020

Weekly Average Rate Rises Slightly After Five Weeks of Decline

From the Shelby County Health Department:

*Please note that as of today, the Tennessee Department of Health has reassigned 90 previously reported cases to other jurisdictions to better reflect county lines. For today’s numbers, the change resulted in a “total cases” increase of only 110, even though we received 200 new reports. This should not affect our reported numbers in the future, and has a negligible effect on past counts by specimen collection date.

Shelby County added 200 new cases of COVID-19 on test results reported since Thursday morning. The figure marks the first time daily case counts have been above 100 in recent weeks.

The number is not the number of new cases on tests given yesterday. Tests results are not always returned within 24 hours. The new case count comes from numerous tests over numerous days from numerous laboratories.



The latest weekly data available shows 11.6 percent of all tests were positive for the week of August 23rd. The figure marked the first increase to the weekly average of new cases in five weeks. The average is slightly up from the 11.2 percent of cases reported for the week of August 16th.

The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 was 10.8 percent on Friday. The number is the average of all positive tests from all test results reported since the virus arrived here in March.

The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 27,975. Three new deaths were reported since Thursday morning. The death toll in Shelby County now stands at 390.

The total current number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Shelby County was 2,478. The number is 8.9 percent of all virus cases recorded in Shelby County since March. There were 10,368 contacts in quarantine as of Wednesday morning.
click to enlarge image017.png
click to enlarge image015.png
click to enlarge image003.png
click to enlarge image019.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-09-04_at_10.51.39_am.png

