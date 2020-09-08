Active Cases Fall Below 2,000, Quarantined Contacts Below 10,000

click to enlarge

Shelby County added 146 new cases of COVID-19 on test results reported since Monday morning.The figure is not the number of new cases on tests given yesterday. Tests results are not always returned within 24 hours. The new case count comes from numerous tests over numerous days from numerous laboratories.The latest weekly data available shows 11.4 percent of all tests were positive for the week of August 23rd. The average is slightly up from the 11.1 percent of cases reported for the week of August 16th. The increase was the first in five weeks.The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 was 10.7 percent on Tuesday. It marked a slight dip from the 10.8 percent average that has held steady for many weeks. The number is the average of all positive tests from all test results reported since the virus arrived here in March.The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 28,478. No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll in Shelby County now stands at 397.The total current number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Shelby County was 1,825. The figure marks the first time active cases have been below 2,000 in many months. Cases active now are 6.4 percent of all virus cases recorded in Shelby County since March. There are 9,466 contacts in quarantine. The figure is another milestone as it has been above 10,000 for many weeks.