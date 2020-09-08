Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Five Businesses Closed on COVID-19 Violations

Posted By on Tue, Sep 8, 2020 at 3:47 PM

click to enlarge 90069387_3750007545072476_2433978324788183040_n.jpg

Five businesses — all along Winchester Road — were closed over the Labor Day weekend on violations of COVID-19-related directives from the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD).

“All these business had complaint calls into the Mayor’s Action Center and the County Attorney’s Office,” said Chip Washington, public information officer with the health department’s COVID-19 Response Unit. “These were the first businesses closed by the health department and there have been no previous closings to this point.”

Here are the five business closed this weekend:

• The Indulge Lounge, Winchester Road

• In Love Memphis, Winchester Road



• Dubai Hookah Bar, Winchester Road

• Menue Club, Winchester Road

• Height Lounge, Winchester Road

Washington said eight other businesses were visited over the weekend and were deemed to be compliant.

Here they are:

• Lafayette’s Music Room, Madison Avenue

• The Blues Club, Airways Boulevard

• Sweet Noshings, Madison Avenue (Only noncompliance was allowing self-service from candy jars)

• Robata Ramen & Yakitori Bar, Madison Avenue

• Local, Madison Avenue

• Blow Hookah Lounge, Exocet Drive (Cordova)

• Bayou Bar & Grill, Madison Avenue

• Golden India, Madison Avenue

Tags:

Comments

