Five Businesses Closed on COVID-19 Violations

click to enlarge

Five businesses — all along Winchester Road — were closed over the Labor Day weekend on violations of COVID-19-related directives from the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD).“All these business had complaint calls into the Mayor’s Action Center and the County Attorney’s Office,” said Chip Washington, public information officer with the health department’s COVID-19 Response Unit. “These were the first businesses closed by the health department and there have been no previous closings to this point.”• The Indulge Lounge, Winchester Road• In Love Memphis, Winchester Road• Dubai Hookah Bar, Winchester Road• Menue Club, Winchester Road• Height Lounge, Winchester RoadWashington said eight other businesses were visited over the weekend and were deemed to be compliant.• Lafayette’s Music Room, Madison Avenue• The Blues Club, Airways Boulevard• Sweet Noshings, Madison Avenue (Only noncompliance was allowing self-service from candy jars)• Robata Ramen & Yakitori Bar, Madison Avenue• Local, Madison Avenue• Blow Hookah Lounge, Exocet Drive (Cordova)• Bayou Bar & Grill, Madison Avenue• Golden India, Madison Avenue