Local Coffee Shop Victim of Apparent Arson

Mobile coffee shop The Check-In was the victim of a fire late Sunday evening.
The brick and mortar section, called Kajie’s Cup, was destroyed in the blaze along with tables, chairs, and outdoor tents. Among the damaged goods were also projectors and other tools used by community organizers for event planning and teaching. The mobile coffee shop was undamaged.
Business owners said they were told the fire was set intentionally. However, there has not yet been an official confirmation from the Memphis Fire Services Division.
In a Facebook video, Shannon L. Bourne became emotional as she recounted the event.
Despite the fire damage,
