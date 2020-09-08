Local Coffee Shop Victim of Apparent Arson

Mobile coffee shop The Check-In was the victim of a fire late Sunday evening.

The business was started by local activist Keedran Franklin. His goal was to provide a safe meeting place for Memphians that gave back to its community. The Check-In is also owned and operated by released felons, providing economic opportunities for those often overlooked due to their criminal records. The brick and mortar section, called Kajie’s Cup, was destroyed in the blaze along with tables, chairs, and outdoor tents. Among the damaged goods were also projectors and other tools used by community organizers for event planning and teaching. The mobile coffee shop was undamaged. Business owners said they were told the fire was set intentionally. However, there has not yet been an official confirmation from the Memphis Fire Services Division. In a Facebook video, Shannon L. Bourne became emotional as she recounted the event.

“The fire department received a phone call at about 8:20 or 8:30, saying that a building was on fire off of Winchester and Millbranch. When we arrived, we found out that the building had been set on fire and that it was intentional. We're still working, we're still moving, we're still operating, but this is currently what we are dealing with. It hurts my feelings to see it. They don’t want me walking all the way through here, but this is currently what it’s looking like. ”

Despite the fire damage, The Check-In will continue operating normal hours out of the truck. The owners have set up a gofundme page to help cover the cost of the damages.