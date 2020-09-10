Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, September 10, 2020

New Virus Cases Rise by 105

Posted By on Thu, Sep 10, 2020 at 10:39 AM

Shelby County added 105 new cases of COVID-19 on test results reported since Monday morning.

The figure is not the number of new cases on tests given yesterday. Tests results are not always returned within 24 hours. The new case count comes from numerous tests over numerous days from numerous laboratories.

The latest weekly data available shows 11.4 percent of all tests were positive for the week of August 23rd. The average is slightly up from the 11.2 percent of cases reported for the week of August 16th. The increase was the first in five weeks.

The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 was 10.7 percent on Thursday. the figure dipped slightly this week from the 10.8 percent average that has held steady for many weeks. The number is the average of all positive tests from all test results reported since the virus arrived here in March.

The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 28,652. One new death was reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll in Shelby County now stands at 405.



The total active number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Shelby County fell to 1,572 from Wednesday to Thursday. Cases active now are 5.5 percent of all virus cases recorded in Shelby County since March.

There are 9,483 contacts in quarantine, up slightly from Wednesday but still below 10,000 where it stood for many weeks.

