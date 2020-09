click to enlarge

An early-morning network fire left swaths of Downtown Memphis dark Thursday morning, including AutoZone headquarters, the FedEx Forum, and the National Civil Rights Museum (NCRM).Memphis Light, Gas & Water (MLGW) said crews were working to restore power those customers, which included MLGW headquarters. An underground network fire began early Thursday morning at Second and Gayoso.To fix it, MLGW shut down the substation that serves many Downtown businesses and residences.For this, the NCRM said it would open today at 11 a.m., instead of its regular 9 a.m. open.Power was expected to return to all affected customers by noon. To report an outage, call MLGW at (901) 544-6500.