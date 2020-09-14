Active Cases Fall Below 1,400, Quarantined Contacts Below 9,000

click to enlarge

Shelby County added 105 new cases of COVID-19 on test results reported since Sunday morning.The figure is not the number of new cases on tests given yesterday. Tests results are not always returned within 24 hours. The new case count comes from numerous tests over numerous days from numerous laboratories.The latest weekly data available shows 9.7 percent of all tests were positive for the week of August 30th. That's the lowest weekly average rate since early June. The new weekly positive average is down from the 11.4 percent rate reported on the week of August 23rd.The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 was 10.7 percent on Friday, where it's been for much of the week. The figure dipped slightly this week from the 10.8 percent average that has held steady for many weeks. The number is the average of all positive tests from all test results reported since the virus arrived here in March.The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 29,117. The death toll in Shelby County now stands at 424.The total active number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Shelby County fell to 1,399. It's the first time the figure has been below 1,400 in many weeks. Cases active now are 4.8 percent of all virus cases recorded in Shelby County since March. Those known to have the virus now represent around 0.15 percent of Shelby County's total population.There are 8,769 contacts in quarantine, the first time the figure has been below 9,000 in many weeks.