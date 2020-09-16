Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Positivity Rates Fall On New Test Reporting

Posted By on Wed, Sep 16, 2020 at 11:03 AM



Shelby County added 174 new cases of COVID-19 on test results reported Wednesday morning, the figure was higher than counts before the Labor Day weekend but lower than Tuesday's total.

Virus numbers are still settling in to the new way the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) reports testing volume here. The change came yesterday and now includes all tests — even multiples given to a single person — in the total. So, on Monday the figure showed that 272,020 people had been tested. But the figure ballooned to 404,062 total tests given on Tuesday. The report shows 407,852 tests have been given here so far.

The new reporting process changed the weekly positivity rates going back to March, in many cases the figures were reduced. For example, in July's height of the pandemic (so far), the positivity rate on tests was around 16 percent. With the new testing reporting process, the figure was reduced to 12 percent in number released by the health department Wednesday morning.

The latest weekly positivity rate reported was for the week of August 30th. Before the new reporting process, the figure was 10.6 percent. New figures released today brought the rate down to just 6 percent.  



The county's overall average positive rate for COVID-19 hovered around 10.8 percent for many weeks. Tuesday's new rate rose to 11.3 percent on the health department website. But the percentage of positive cases here (29,504) of the total tests given here (407,852) is about 7 percent.

The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 29,504. The death toll in Shelby County rose by five in last 24 hours to at 429.

The total active number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Shelby County is 1,498. Cases active now are 5.1 percent of all virus cases recorded in Shelby County since March. Those known to have the virus now represent around 0.15 percent of Shelby County's total population. There are 8,275 contacts in quarantine, down from 8,608 reported Tuesday.

click to enlarge image027.png
click to enlarge image026.png
click to enlarge image022.png
click to enlarge image028.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-09-16_at_10.06.36_am.png
click to enlarge image023.jpg

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The DIY Pandemic
Pound for Pound: KiaKakes Pack a Punch
Thinking It Over: County Commission Takes Gingerly Looks at Law Enforcement.
Eat Your Veggies: 11 Great Vegetarian Dishes from Memphis Restaurants
Richard Grant’s The Deepest South of All
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation