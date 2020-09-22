Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Bars Now Open on Health Department Order

Posted By on Tue, Sep 22, 2020 at 12:56 PM

click to enlarge High Cotton - JUSTIN FOX BURKS
  • Justin Fox Burks
  • High Cotton

All businesses can open here Wednesday, thanks to the latest change from the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD).

The change was announced Tuesday during the briefing from the Memphis and Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force. The move came after new daily case counts averaged below 185 for several weeks.

The change is a big win for limited service restaurants like bars, wine bars, pubs, and others that focus on sales of alcoholic beverages more than the sale of food. Those establishment have remained shuttered for weeks while full-service restaurants and others were allowed to open.

Dr. Alisa Haushalter, director of the SCHD, said bars were shut down not just because they were bars, but because of the activities that take place within them, calling the activities “high-risk behavior for (virus) transmission.” The health department did not make the decision to close bars on any specific local data, she said. She said they relied on evidence from other communities that showed bars were hotspots for transmissions.

However, the health department now has greater capacity and new data sets that can  identify an outbreak in specific bars in a more timely fashion and can “be laser focused.”



Limited service restaurants will have to adhere to the same guidelines as full-service restaurants: No seating at physical bars. Alcohol can only be served alongside food to customers sitting at tables. Service to customers can only last two hours. All establishments must close at 10 p.m. However, curbside and delivery can continue after 10 p.m.

Dancing and singing are not allowed inside at any establishment yet. However, live music is allowed at outdoor venues, but not dancing. Music must be played at a volume that still allows customers to speak at a regular volume and not yell at one another.

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Gonerfest 17 Fires Up Its Engines For A Virtual (And Global) Weekend
MATA Rolls Into 'Cashless Economy' With App, Website
Richard Grant’s The Deepest South of All
The Lost Worlds of JCR Records: Bible & Tire Rescues ’70s Gospel Gems
Van Duren: Revisiting Memphis’ Golden Age of Power Pop
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation