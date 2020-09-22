Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Test Totals Top 430,000

Posted By on Tue, Sep 22, 2020 at 10:33 AM


New virus case numbers fell slightly from elevated numbers reported from theist few days. New cases counts from Monday morning were 108, less than half of the 231 reported a day earlier.

Total current active cases of the virus rose again, though, to 1,722, up slightly from the 1,709 reported Monday morning. That figure had dipped to 1,399 recently.

The new testing figures remain high. The Shelby County Health Department now reports the total number of tests given, not just how many individuals have been tested. The figure rose from 428,525 on Monday morning to 430,089 on Tuesday morning.

The new reporting process changed the weekly positivity rates going back to March, in many cases the figures were reduced. For example, in July's height of the pandemic (so far), the positivity rate on tests was around 16 percent. With the new testing reporting process, the figure was reduced to 12 percent in numbers released by the health department.

The latest weekly positivity rate rose slightly from the week before. This figure enjoyed weeks of declines following the county mask mandate and the closure of bars. The average rate of positive tests for the week of September 6th was 6.5 percent, up slightly from the 6 percent recorded the week before.



The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 30,594. No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and remains at 464. There are 7,178 contacts in quarantine, a drop from the 7,376 in quarantine Monday morning.

click to enlarge image024.png

click to enlarge image023.png
click to enlarge image021.jpg

click to enlarge image020.png

click to enlarge image025.png

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-09-22_at_10.19.47_am.png

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

MATA Rolls Into 'Cashless Economy' With App, Website
Richard Grant’s The Deepest South of All
The Lost Worlds of JCR Records: Bible & Tire Rescues ’70s Gospel Gems
Van Duren: Revisiting Memphis’ Golden Age of Power Pop
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, September 17-23
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation