Test Totals Top 430,000

New virus case numbers fell slightly from elevated numbers reported from theist few days. New cases counts from Monday morning were 108, less than half of the 231 reported a day earlier.Total current active cases of the virus rose again, though, to 1,722, up slightly from the 1,709 reported Monday morning. That figure had dipped to 1,399 recently.The new testing figures remain high. The Shelby County Health Department now reports the total number of tests given, not just how many individuals have been tested. The figure rose from 428,525 on Monday morning to 430,089 on Tuesday morning.The new reporting process changed the weekly positivity rates going back to March, in many cases the figures were reduced. For example, in July's height of the pandemic (so far), the positivity rate on tests was around 16 percent. With the new testing reporting process, the figure was reduced to 12 percent in numbers released by the health department.The latest weekly positivity rate rose slightly from the week before. This figure enjoyed weeks of declines following the county mask mandate and the closure of bars. The average rate of positive tests for the week of September 6th was 6.5 percent, up slightly from the 6 percent recorded the week before.The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 30,594. No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and remains at 464. There are 7,178 contacts in quarantine, a drop from the 7,376 in quarantine Monday morning.