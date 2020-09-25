Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, September 25, 2020

Fewer Than 7,000 in Quarantine Here

Posted By on Fri, Sep 25, 2020 at 10:34 AM


New virus case numbers rose by 85 over the last 24 hours, the figure falling again this week after a spike related to the Labor Day holiday.

Total current active cases of the virus fell to 1,631, down from the 1,668 cases active Thursday morning. That figure had dipped to 1,399 recently.

The Shelby County Health Department recorded 1,936 tests given in the last 24 hours. Total tests given here now total 437,157.

The latest weekly positivity rate fell slightly from the week before. The average rate of positive tests for the week of September 13th was 6.3 percent, down from the 6.5 percent rate recorded for the Week of September 6th.

The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 30,922. Two new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Total deaths now stand at 451.



There are 6,991 contacts in quarantine, down slightly from the 7,008 in quarantine Thursday morning.

click to enlarge image024.png
click to enlarge image023.png
click to enlarge image020.png
click to enlarge image025.png
click to enlarge image021.jpg
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-09-25_at_10.18.46_am.png

