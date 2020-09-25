Fewer Than 7,000 in Quarantine Here

click to enlarge

New virus case numbers rose by 85 over the last 24 hours, the figure falling again this week after a spike related to the Labor Day holiday.Total current active cases of the virus fellto 1,631, down from the 1,668 cases active Thursday morning. That figure had dipped to 1,399 recently.The Shelby County Health Department recorded 1,936 tests given in the last 24 hours. Total tests given here now total 437,157.The latest weekly positivity rate fell slightly from the week before. The average rate of positive tests for the week of September 13th was 6.3 percent, down from the 6.5 percent rate recorded for the Week of September 6th.The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 30,922. Two new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Total deaths now stand at 451.There are 6,991 contacts in quarantine, down slightly from the 7,008 in quarantine Thursday morning.