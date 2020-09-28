Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, September 28, 2020

New Virus Cases Rise by 164

Posted By on Mon, Sep 28, 2020 at 11:14 AM


New virus case numbers rose by 164 over the last 24 hours.

Total current active cases of the virus rose to1,687, up from the 1,631 cases active Friday morning. That figure had dipped to 1,399 recently.

The Shelby County Health Department recorded 12,183 tests given since Friday morning. Total tests given here now total 449,340.

The latest weekly positivity rate fell slightly from the week before. The average rate of positive tests for the week of September 13th was 6.3 percent, down from the 6.5 percent rate recorded for the Week of September 6th.

The total number of COVID-19 cases here stands at 31,391.



Six new deaths were reported since Friday morning. Total deaths now stand at 457.

The average age of those who have died here is 73, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest to die from the virus here was 100.

There are 6,995 contacts in quarantine, right around the same as the 6,991 in quarantine on Friday morning.
