Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Active Virus Cases Fall Back Below 1,600

New virus case numbers rose by 78 over the last 24 hours, putting the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 31,540.

Total current active cases of the virus fell to 1,526 from the 1,660 reported Tuesday morning. That figure had dipped to 1,399 recently.

The Shelby County Health Department recorded 1,876 tests given in the last 24 hours. Total tests given here now total 453,434. However, only 276,896 people have been tested in Shelby County.

The latest weekly positivity rate fell slightly from the week before. The average rate of positive tests for the week of September 13th was 6.3 percent, down from the 6.5 percent rate recorded for the Week of September 6th.

Five new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Total deaths now stand at 462. The average age of those who have died here is 73, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest to die from the virus here was 100.



There are 6,859 contacts in quarantine, down from the 6,990 in quarantine on Tuesday morning.
