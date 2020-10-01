Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, October 1, 2020

Active Case Count Continues to Fall

New virus case numbers rose by 103 over the last 24 hours, putting the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 31,643.

Total current active cases of the virus fell to 1,469 Thursday morning from the 1,526 reported Wednesday morning. That figure had dipped to 1,399 recently.

The Shelby County Health Department recorded 2,722 tests given here in the last 24 hours. Tests given here now total 456,156. However, only 278,480 people have been tested in Shelby County.

The latest weekly positivity rate fell slightly from the week before. The average rate of positive tests for the week of September 13th was 6.3 percent, down from the 6.5 percent rate recorded for the Week of September 6th.

Seven new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Total deaths now stand at 469. The average age of those who have died here is 73, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest to die from the virus here was 100.



There are 6,802 contacts in quarantine, down from the 6,859 in quarantine on Wednesday morning.

