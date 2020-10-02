Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, October 2, 2020

New Weekly Positive Rate Lowest Since Mid-May

Posted By on Fri, Oct 2, 2020 at 10:24 AM


New virus case numbers rose by 128 over the last 24 hours, putting the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 31,771.

Total current active cases of the virus fell to 1,452 Friday morning from the 1,469 reported Thursday morning. That figure had dipped to 1,399 recently.

The Shelby County Health Department recorded 2,348 tests given here in the last 24 hours. Tests given here now total 458,504. However, only 279,777 people have been tested in Shelby County.

The latest weekly positivity rate fell one percentage point from the week before, the biggest decline in the number for three weeks. The average rate of positive tests for the week of September 20th was 5.2 percent, down from the 6.3 percent rate recorded for the Week of September 13th.

The new weekly positive rate is the lowest since the week of May 17th. The figure was 4 percent for the week of May 4th. But before that, the figure had only been as low as 5 percent during the week of March 8th.



Six new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Total deaths now stand at 475. The average age of those who have died here is 73, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest to die from the virus here was 100.

There are 6,784 contacts in quarantine, down slightly from the 6,802 in quarantine on Thursday morning.
click to enlarge chart-49.png
click to enlarge chart-56.png
click to enlarge chart-60.png
click to enlarge chart-59.png
click to enlarge chart-55.png
click to enlarge chart-51.png
click to enlarge chart-61.png
click to enlarge chart-58.png
click to enlarge chart-65.png
click to enlarge chart-66.png

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, October 1-7
‘Art & Soul’: The Two Burtons Delve Into Faith and Life
Debate & Switch
The OGs: Chris Rock Shines in Fargo’s Brilliant Season 4
Impressions of Amy Coney Barrett by Former Rhodes Classmates
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation